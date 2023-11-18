ONE lane of one of Newport's business main raids is blocked following an incident in which a woman has been hurt.
The incident has blocked a lane at the junction for Tesco off Cardiff Road.
Reports from the scene say a woman is being treated, and appears to be conscious.
Two police cars and an ambulance are at the scene.
More follows.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel