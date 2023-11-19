The crisp giant has confirmed they have stopped making salt and vinegar Quavers.

Quavers come in various flavours including cheese, prawn cocktail and BBQ sauce.

The salt and vinegar flavour first joined the Walkers line-up in 1993, but was briefly stopped before returning to shelves in 2021, according to The Sun.

Walkers confirms it is no longer making salt and vinegar Quavers

But now Walkers - who also make Monster Munch, Squares and Wotsits - have confirmed they have once again stopped making the quavers flavour after fans said they had not been able to find it, despite having looked everywhere.

@walkers_crisps have you stopped making salt and vinegar quavers? I can’t find them anywhere — linda (@89lindam) November 11, 2023

One fan, posting on X (formerly Twitter), said:

Walkers Crisps replied: "We’re sorry to break it to you Linda, but we’re not making this flavour anymore."

To which Linda replied: "and with no notice. This is a sad day."

This revelation comes just weeks after crisp fans discovered Walkers had discontinued its popular Worcester sauce flavour.

Crisp lovers took to social media at the time calling for its immediate return.

One person on X said: "What the hell @walkers_crisps Worcester Sauce was the best flavour crisps that you did! You need to bring them back asap!!!!"

A second person added: "Every week for the last 8 months I’ve been looking on Tesco website for Worcester Sauce Crisps pack of 6 but they were always out of stock, now I know why. They are my favourite Crisps and I will miss eating them straight from the bag and in sandwiches R.I.P Worcester Sauce R.I.P."