The city's ever-popular Countdown to Christmas was held on Saturday, November 18, with plenty for all the family throughout the whole afternoon, with a family funfair and carnival stalls with sparkly toys galore, live music performances and of course the big switch on!

The stalls and rides available at the fair (Image: Newsquest)

The party was kicked off by Ukrainian-singer songwriter Lietta, who now lives in South Wales.

After performing a Ukrainian Christmas tune, she sang a self-penned tune in Ukrainian which she dedicated to people facing wars right now.

Lietta began the celebrations (Image: Newsquest)Dozens of people gathered on Commercial Street, despite the wet and windy weather, as the celebrations, hosted by Newport City Radio, were continued in a raucous manner by Newport indie rock band The Rogues, taking a break from their first tour to perform in their home city.

Attendees were even treated to a live performance of the band’s new single Nice to Say Hello, from their third album.

The Rogues have been dubbed the fastest rising band in all Wales and have just released their third album (Image: Newsquest)Dubbed “the fastest rising band in all Wales” by the Newport Radio MCs, the Rogues have been featured on the BBC Radio Wales A List and on the BBC programme Match of the Day.

Disabled musician Right Keys Only was next to take to the stage. She has become known across the UK for opening the door for disabled musicians to be heard in mainstream media, and performed a selection of her own dance tracks.

Headlining the event was West End star Sophie Evans, fresh from starring as Glinda in Wicked. She performed a range of Disney and musical classics, including megahit Let it Go from Frozen, Over the Rainbow and For Good from Wicked.

Disabled musician Right Keys Only and West End star Sophie Evans closed out the live performances (Image: Newsquest)

Among the other fun activities going on at the event were festive treats available at special Christmas huts and a variety of children’s fair rides.

Just before the main event, the cast of this year’s Riverfront panto Beauty and the Beast appeared on stage. The panto is showing from November 29 to January 6 with tickets available on the Newport Live website.

Charity hero Mike ‘The Puffa’ Jones, who runs the FreeBikes4Kids project and has donated more than 3,000 bikes to underprivileged kids in and around Newport for the last five years, was chosen to lead the official switch on.

Newport is now all lit up for Christmas (Image: Newsquest)

At 5pm on the dot, joined on stage by Newport Mayor Cllr Trevor Watkins, council leader Cllr Jane Mudd, Newport County mascot Spytty the Dog and the man of the hour, Santa, Mike Jones pressed the button and lit up Newport city centre for Christmas.

You can relive the moment Newport lit up here.

The event was concluded by a fantastic firework display that was watched as everyone gathered in John Frost Square.

The event was finished with a stunning firework display watched from John Frost Square (Image: Newsquest)

What a fantastic switch on event – merry Christmas everyone!