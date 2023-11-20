Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

Anson Jack Bennett was born on October 20, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 15oz. His parents are Jessica Gilbert and Anthony Bennett, of Newport, and his siblings are Deacon, Kenzi, Kyron, Mason, Eve and Emily.

Archie Gareth Mark Evans was born on October 23, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 4lbs 14ozs. He is the first child of Emily Pritchard and Kian Evans,of Cwmbran.

Jace Chapman was born on October 30, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 1oz. His parents are Joanne Pickford and Liam Chapman, of Blaina, and his siblings are Ashley, 20, Georgia, 19, Madison, 15, Jack, nine, Nancy, two, and Archie, 15 months.

Anna Sarah Toner-Bass was born on October 20, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lbs 5oz. She is the first child of Kate Toner-Bass and Samuel Bass, of Maesycwmmer.

Jasmine Rose Harley was born on October 20, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 13oz. Her parents are Joanne Cottle and Nathan Harley, of Cwmcarn, and her siblings are Jordan, Leon, Megan, Jayden, Ethan, Grace and Molly.