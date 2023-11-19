The main trunk road in Newport, the A4042 from Grove Park roundabout to Croes y Mwyalch roundabout will be closed in both directions overnight.

The closure will be in operation from 8pm on Sunday, November 19 to 6am on Monday November 20.

They have confirmed clear diversions will be in place for any drivers planning to use this route during the closure period.

The news was revealed on Traffic Wales South's official X (formerly Twitter) account at 9am on Sunday, November 19.