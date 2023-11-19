Live

M48 bridge closed in both directions

By Sallie Phillips

  • The M48 Severn Bridge is closed in both directions from J1 Aust to J2 Chepstow
  • Severn Bridge socials say it is due to high winds
  • Advising drivers to use M4 Prince of Wales bridge as a diversion

