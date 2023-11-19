- The M48 Severn Bridge is closed in both directions from J1 Aust to J2 Chepstow
- Severn Bridge socials say it is due to high winds
- Advising drivers to use M4 Prince of Wales bridge as a diversion
Loading...
Data returned from the Piano 'meterActive/meterExpired' callback event.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here