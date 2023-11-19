Two police cars and an ambulance were called to the scene on Cardiff Road in Newport.

One lane of the main business road was blocked at the junction for Tesco off Cardiff Road.

The lane remained blocked off for some time last night while the woman was treated.

Reports from the scene say she was conscious in the aftermath of the incident.

The Welsh Ambulance Service have confirmed they attended an incident on Cardiff Road in Newport on the afternoon of Saturday, November 18.

A spokesperson said the patient had been taken to the Grange University Hospital on Caerleon Road in Cwmbran for further treatment.

Gwent Police have been contacted for a statement on the incident.