IN 2012 shoppers in Newport were joined by an iconic Doctor Who monster - an Ood.
The Ood was spotted around Newport Indoor Market browsing the stalls and stopping at a cafe for the drink and a catch up with the local news via our pages.
It was also seen at Newport Bus Station waiting for some terrestrial transport to somewhere in the Valleys.
Luckily the Argus was there to capture the visit.
