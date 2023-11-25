IN 2012 shoppers in Newport were joined by an iconic Doctor Who monster - an Ood.

The Ood was spotted around Newport Indoor Market browsing the stalls and stopping at a cafe for the drink and a catch up with the local news via our pages.

It was also seen at Newport Bus Station waiting for some terrestrial transport to somewhere in the Valleys.

Luckily the Argus was there to capture the visit.

South Wales Argus: Anthony Jones, from Newport, and Karen Sheppard, who runs Fruits of the World in Newport, help the Ood pick up some shoppingAnthony Jones, from Newport, and Karen Sheppard, who runs Fruits of the World in Newport, help the Ood pick up some shopping

South Wales Argus: Browsing the fashions at Newport Indoor MarketBrowsing the fashions at Newport Indoor Market

South Wales Argus: Choosing a tasty snackChoosing a tasty snack

South Wales Argus: Picking up some essentials at Newport MarketPicking up some essentials at Newport Market

South Wales Argus: Making friends at the bus stationMaking friends at the bus station

South Wales Argus: Catching a bus to BlackwoodCatching a bus to Blackwood