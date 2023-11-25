TO MARK 60 years of hit sci-fi series Doctor Who, we've been doing our own bit of time-travelling by having a look in our archives to find pictures of Gwent people who obviously love the Doctor.

Here is a selection of just some of the pictures we found...

South Wales Argus: FIFTIETH PENDRE 21.10.03 Isaac Bowen, 11, as Dr Who in the St Julian's Junior School fiftieth birthday concert

Isaac Bowen, 11, dressed up as Tom Baker's fourth Doctor - complete with his very own TARDIS - for an celebrating the 50th anniversary of St Julian's Junior School in 2003.

South Wales Argus: VINCENT PENDRE 29.03.06 Allen Purnell with his Vincent Rapide which featured in Dr Who

Pictured in 2006, Allen Purnell with his Vincent Rapide, which featured in Doctor Who.

South Wales Argus: SWA_CT_19..8.06 THE DR WHO FLOAT IN THE CROSSKEYS AND PONTYWAUN CARNIVAL

A Doctor Who float in the Crosskeys and Pontywaun Carnival in 2006 featuring a cat nun and a very shiny - and hopefully friendly - Dalek. 

South Wales Argus: SWA_CT_19..8.06 THE DR WHO FLOAT IN THE CROSSKEYS AND PONTYWAUN CARNIVAL

A Doctor Who float in the Crosskeys and Pontywaun Carnival in 2006 - complete with TARDIS.

South Wales Argus: SWA_CT_28.4.06 KARL KEEGAN A STUDENT AT CAERLEON UNI WITH THE CAR DR WHO USED.

Karl Keegan in Bessie, the car used by the third Doctor, played by Jon Pertwee.

South Wales Argus: SWA/MIKE LEWIS...24.10.06 REPORTER BEN HURLEY WHO WORKS AT THE ARGUS IS TO TAKE A PART IN DOCTOR WHO, AS AN EXTRA

In 2006 Argus reporter Ben Hurley was due to appear in Doctor Who as an extra. No word on whether or not he got exterminated.

South Wales Argus: Argus-Mark Reporter-Laura 20-03-07 SFTW - Doctor Who (L-R) Thomas Evans dressed as Tom Baker and Justine Davies dressed as David Tennant

Thomas Evans dressed as Tom Baker's Doctor, and Justine Davies dressed as David Tennant, in 2007.

South Wales Argus: SWA_CT_6.4.08 RYAN NICHOLLS FROM BLACKWOOD WHO PLAYED A SONTARON IN THE LATEST DR WHO

Ryan Nicholls from Blackwood played a Sontaron in an episode of Dr Who broadcast in 2008.

South Wales Argus: Argus-Mark Reporter-Laura 28-04-08 Copy pic of Theo Bishop aged 6 from Llantarnam with Doctor Who David Tenant who he met whilst he was filming an episode at Tredegar House

Theo Bishop, aged six, from Llantarnam, met David Tenant when Doctor Who filmed at Tredegar House in 2008.

South Wales Argus: CB 20.5.10 ANNE GATEHOUSE (L) HAS PUBLISHED A BOOK ABOUT NEWPORT'S TREASURES. IT WAS ILLUSTRATED BY LINDA WALLACE (R) . A DALEK AND DR WHO ARE FEATURED IN THE BOOK.

In 2010 Anne Gatehouse (left) published a book about Newport's treasures, illustrated by Linda Wallace (right), which featured a Dalek.

South Wales Argus: SWA/MIKE LEWIS 22 2 11 REPORTER KATH CWMBRAMN LADS JAY CLARKE (OK) (LEFT) AND JORDAN EDWARDS GOT TO SEE THE DOCTOR WHO TARDIS AT RAGLAN CASTLE

Cwmbran lads Jay Clarke (left) and Jordan Edwards with the TARDIS at Raglan Castle in 2011.

South Wales Argus: SWA_CT_5.2.13 SEAN CARLSEN A TRAINEE TEACHER AT LLANFOIST PRIMARY WHO IS ALSO AN EXTRA ON DR WHO

Sean Carlen, a trainee teacher at Llanfoist Primary School, appeared as an extra on Doctor Who in 2013.

South Wales Argus: pic MALCOLM MORGAN THE TREVETHIN CARNIVAL P J HUGHES AS DR WHO

No, it's not David Tennant - it's PJ Hughes in fancy dress at the Trevethin Carnival.

South Wales Argus: SWA_BM_1088_01

There was excitement when Matt Smith - The Doctor himself - visited Newport's Kingsway Centre.

South Wales Argus: SWA_BM_1088_04

Young fans got the chance to meet Matt Smith at the Kingsway.

South Wales Argus: SWA_BM_1088_3

Unsurprisingly there were queues to meet Matt Smith when he came to Newport.

South Wales Argus: SWA_BM_1088_02

No doubt it was a day these young fans won't have forgotten.