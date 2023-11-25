Here is a selection of just some of the pictures we found...

Isaac Bowen, 11, dressed up as Tom Baker's fourth Doctor - complete with his very own TARDIS - for an celebrating the 50th anniversary of St Julian's Junior School in 2003.

Pictured in 2006, Allen Purnell with his Vincent Rapide, which featured in Doctor Who.

A Doctor Who float in the Crosskeys and Pontywaun Carnival in 2006 featuring a cat nun and a very shiny - and hopefully friendly - Dalek.

A Doctor Who float in the Crosskeys and Pontywaun Carnival in 2006 - complete with TARDIS.

Karl Keegan in Bessie, the car used by the third Doctor, played by Jon Pertwee.

In 2006 Argus reporter Ben Hurley was due to appear in Doctor Who as an extra. No word on whether or not he got exterminated.

Thomas Evans dressed as Tom Baker's Doctor, and Justine Davies dressed as David Tennant, in 2007.

Ryan Nicholls from Blackwood played a Sontaron in an episode of Dr Who broadcast in 2008.

Theo Bishop, aged six, from Llantarnam, met David Tenant when Doctor Who filmed at Tredegar House in 2008.

In 2010 Anne Gatehouse (left) published a book about Newport's treasures, illustrated by Linda Wallace (right), which featured a Dalek.

Cwmbran lads Jay Clarke (left) and Jordan Edwards with the TARDIS at Raglan Castle in 2011.

Sean Carlen, a trainee teacher at Llanfoist Primary School, appeared as an extra on Doctor Who in 2013.

No, it's not David Tennant - it's PJ Hughes in fancy dress at the Trevethin Carnival.

There was excitement when Matt Smith - The Doctor himself - visited Newport's Kingsway Centre.

Young fans got the chance to meet Matt Smith at the Kingsway.

Unsurprisingly there were queues to meet Matt Smith when he came to Newport.

No doubt it was a day these young fans won't have forgotten.