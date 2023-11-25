Noah Herniman, who is a huge Doctor Who fan, has raised significant amounts of money for charity and, despite being unwell, continues to be passionate about fundraising.

In 2021 a spokesman for the school said: "Naturally, the staff and pupils at Chepstow School made the decision to go big!

"Our DT team created a Tardis out of recycled materials but the absolute stars of the show were the bonafide Daleks which descended on our school."

The Daleks were joined by Cybermen, Weeping Angels, various Doctors and their assistants.

The event helped the school raise a significant amount of money.

The spokesman said: "We are extremely thankful to our pupils, staff, governors and parents for their kind donations throughout the day’s activities. Some of these included a fancy-dress competition, a cake sale, guess the name of Pudsey the Bear, a Doctor Who cinema experience, photographs with the Daleks and Tardis, as well as themed curriculum activities."

