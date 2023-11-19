He was reportedly last seen on Wednesday, November 15 at 5pm near Upper Gwastad Terrace, Cwmtillery.

Officers are now concerned for his welfare. He is 5ft8, of slim build with light brown hair.

He was wearing a white t-shirt with a Sergio Tacchini logo and blue and white stripes on the arms and beige tracksuit bottoms.

He has links to Blaina, Brynmawr and Abertillery.

The official Gwent Police statement said: "Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting reference 2300386525.

"Jack is also urged to get in contact to confirm he is safe and well."