People who live close to Wentwood Forest in Monmouthshire are calling the sheer amount of fly-tipping in the forest “among the worst we have seen”.

A resident says the fly-tipping has gotten worse (Image: Anonymous)

The forest is very popular for people who enjoy getting into the great outdoors, and although it is in Monmouthshire, it lies partly within the boundaries of Newport.

Just weeks after a report was published revealing that Newport and Blaenau Gwent were among the local authorities to have been cracking down on fly-tipping in the Valleys, the problem has been getting worse in this Monmouthshire community.

Wentwood Forest has been experiencing severe levels of fly-tipping (Image: Anonymous)According to one resident, who wished to remain anonymous, this issue is a regular occurrence and among the most severe they have seen in the many years they have lived in Wentwood.

They said: “We have seen lorryloads of hazardous waste arrive in the forest and get dumped here. They come from everywhere, but we’ve seen a lot from Bristol addresses in particular.

“We’ve honestly never seen it this bad before in all our years of being here.”

The residents have made contact with Newport City Council about the issue after being advised to do so by the police and are yet to see any changes implemented at the forest.

Residents have said this is the worst they've seen it in years (Image: Anonymous)Fly-tipping has become a major issue, not just in Monmouthshire and Newport but in Wales as a whole. As a result, the Welsh Government has been making an attempt to crack down on this crime in a bid to help preserve the environment for future generations.

For the most part, this seems to have begun to work, with the recent report showing that there has been a 4 per cent decrease in the level of fly-tipping since last year.

Monmouthshire County Council has confirmed that the forest is outside their remit, and so declined to comment on the matter.

The Argus has contacted Newport City Council.