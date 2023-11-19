As of just before 5pm, the bridge still remains closed in both directions between junction one for Aust and junction two for Chepstow.

The official X (formerly Twitter) accounts of the Severn Bridges and Traffic Wales South have both said the closure is a safety measure while very high and strong winds have been forecasted throughout the day.

Drivers have been advised to avoid the bridge and use the M4 Prince of Wales bridge as an alternative route.

The Severn Bridges X (formerly Twitter) account has been reassuring drivers that they have been monitoring the "increasing wind speeds" all day and will be reopening the bridge when they deem it safe to do so.

Despite the bridge closure causing a diversion of extra traffic onto the M4 Prince of Wales bridge, the traffic has been flowing reasonably smoothly all day, according to both the AA Traffic Watch and the Traffic Wales South road cameras.

Around 3pm, Newport Bus confirmed via X (formerly Twitter) that their T7 service would be delayed and then diverted due to the diversions and the bridge's prolonged closure.

We will bring you an update on if the bridge has reopened first thing in the morning.