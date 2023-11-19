Lily-Ann Bristow from Abergavenny was last seen on Thursday, November 16 near Heol Y Groes, Cwmbran at around 1.40pm and officers are concerned for her welfare.

She is described as being around 5 ft 6in tall, of slim build with light brown hair.

Lily-Ann was last seen wearing black leggings, a dark jumper with a small red flower on the front, a black puffer jacker with black and white Nike high-tops.

She has links to Bristol, the Torfaen and Cardiff areas.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call Gwent Police on 101 or send them a direct message on social media, quoting 2300390895.

A spokesperson said: “Lily-Ann is also urged to get in contact to confirm she is safe and well.”