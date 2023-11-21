BEN TILEY, 20, of Linden Lea Drive, Blackwood must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 46mph in a 30mph zone on Victoria Road, Fleur-de-Lys on May 10.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

THOMAS BAUGH, 29, of Dorset Crescent, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CAMERON NIBLETT, 22, of Gelligaer Road, Cefn Hengoed, Caerphilly must pay £945 in compensation, costs a fine and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer on December 15, 2022.

JOSHUA JONATHAN JEROME BROWN, 28, of Rodney Road, Newport was banned from driving for six months for speeding at 58mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between Junction 26 and Junction 28 on February 7.

He must pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DAMIEN LYNN, 47, of East Usk Road, Newport was jailed for 12 weeks after he pleaded guilty to stealing three packets of sausages, six steaks and a jar of coffee from Tesco and Sainsbury’s between October 22 and 28.

ROBERT JAMES MILLER, 29, of Bagley Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Greenmeadow Way on May 10.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

RHYS BOOTH, 30, of London Street, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on Bryn Road, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood on May 11.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

CLAIRE HARRIS, 41, of Medart Street, Cross Keys, Caerphilly must pay £650 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 73mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on May 7.

Her driving record was endorsed with five points.

SARAH JANE SIDE NASH, 37, of Celandine Court, Ty Canol, Cwmbran must pay £542 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 41mph in a 30mph zone on Henllys Way, Coed Eva on May 12.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

ANGELA BRAMMAN-LEWIS, 62, of Queen Street, Nantyglo must pay £304 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on Chepstow Road, Llansoy, Monmouthshire on May 11.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

GERAINT DAVIDGE, 33, of Oakley Crescent, Caldicot must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 at Pwllmeyric, Chepstow on May 11.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

GERALD GURMIN, 66, of Bryn Road, Markham, Blackwood must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A4048 in Argoed on May 10.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

RICHARD HAYDN WILLIAMS, 74, of West Roedin, Coed Eva, Cwmbran must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on Hollybush Way on May 12.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.