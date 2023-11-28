Acquired by Credit Agricole Auto Bank in 2021, Drivalia has revolutionised the car rental landscape, emphasising quality, cost-efficiency, and exceptional service.

Offering diverse mobility solutions ranging from short and long-term rentals to innovative subscriptions services, the company aims to redefine the car rental experience in Wales.

Presently operating in 13 European countries with 32 strategically positioned locations across major UK cities and airports, Drivalia aims to double its network to 60 locations by 2024.

This expansion plan involves strategic partnerships, particularly with independent car rental companies, but also looking at car dealerships, parking operators, and leisure facilities in Cardiff, Newport and the broader South Wales region.

What Drivalia Can Offer You:

- A fleet of ready-to-rent vehicles

- In-store setup, complete with branded desks, IT equipment, broadband connectivity, signage, and a bespoke rental system software

- Effective advertising via Drivalia's platforms and major brokers

- Sales training, ongoing support, and dedicated regional management

- Exclusive territory rights to maximise your business potential

Partnership Benefits: Your Success, Our Success

- Zero set up fees in most cases, ensuring a cost-effective entry into the car rental industry

- Fleet ownership and operation by Drivalia

- A robust revenue stream directly to your business through various sales channels, including vehicle rentals, vehicle upgrades, protection packages, additional drivers, and unlimited mileage options

- A revenue-sharing model based on vehicle utilisation

- The full support and backing of Drivalia UK, as well as the strong foundation of Credit Agricole Auto Bank, providing you with financial stability and credibility

The success of Drivalia's franchise model is evident through the opening of eight new franchise locations across the UK in the last six months.

Research Garage Group in Nuneaton was the first partner, with Managing Director lan Rawson-Mackenzie stating that "The support provided by Drivalia has been exceptional, and we have no complaints. If your dealership has the necessary space, you should definitely consider looking at this as your next revenue stream".

Contact uk.franchise@drivalia.com for future details on this exciting money making opportunity!