The latest weather maps from forecasters WXCharts predict that many parts of the UK will see their first snow of the year at the start of December.

A storm front stretching from the north of Scotland to the south coast of England will bring heavy snow for some, and rain for others.

While the maps show the weather front arriving in the UK in November, it doesn’t forecast snow to fall across the country until December 2.

A WXCharts weather map showing potential snowfall in the UK in early December (Image: WXCharts)

James Madden, a forecaster at Exacta Weather, told the Mirror that the UK could see some wintry blasts before the end of November.

He added: “The worst hit areas also look likely to be across the northern half of the country for this period and this does also include snow to lower levels in these parts too.

"However, as we get nearer the time, it is now also becoming increasingly likely that we will see some of this snow reaching some much lower levels of the country, and even parts as far south as the Midlands, Central/Southern England will be brought into the mix for snow within this period too."

However, the Met Office’s long-range forecast for that period does not mention the possibility of snow falling, though they do predict “wintry showers and overnight frost” for northern parts of the UK.

From November 24 to December 3, this is the Met Office outlook for the UK: “The early part of this period is likely to see a north-south split in weather conditions, with southern parts of the UK drier than of late, while northern areas, particularly western Scotland, see more in the way of cloud, rain and wind.

“Within this overall pattern, there may well be incursions of colder air at times, especially across north and northeast UK, with wintry showers and overnight frost. It's uncertain just when such cold spells will occur and how extensive they will be, and it may be that this happens more than once with periods of milder, wetter weather in between.

“Towards the second weekend, there is a slightly increased chance of more settled conditions becoming established, especially in the south."