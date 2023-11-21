A MAN is to stand trial next year after he pleaded not guilty to historical sexual assault allegations.
Daniel Hopkins, 31, from Pontypool denied two counts of the rape of a child, four of causing a child to engage in sexual activity and two of the sexual assault of a child.
The defendant, of Osborne Road, is due to go on trial on June 24, 2024.
Hopkins was granted unconditional bail after appearing at Cardiff Crown Court.
