Sienna Lilly Griffiths-Pizey, from Bargoed, was diagnosed with severe aortic stenosis as just a baby at Noah's Ark Hospital in Cardiff and had to have a mechanical valve fitted.

Despite facing so many obstacles the now 11-year-old is thriving and even recently went to Florida.

Sienna Lilly Griffiths-Pizey had open heart surgery at just 18 months old (Image: Christopher Pizey)

Devoted dad, Christopher Pizey, is now climbing Pen-Y-Fan everyday in November in a bid to give back to the hospital were ‘like a family’ to his daughter.

Mr Pizey said: “Sienna is now fit and well, she has warfarin every day and we have to watch her blood count. We’re still in touch with the hospital every day for dosage guidance on how much warfarin she requires.

“The other week she came back from Florida on a trip that the hospital arranged.

Christopher Pizey is now climbing Pen-Y-Fan everyday in November (Image: Christopher Pizey)

“Noah's Ark Hospital has done a fantastic job of keeping Sienna alive and continue to provide an outstanding duty of care to her wellbeing. We could never justify how grateful we are to have the care the hospital provides and all they do to keep her happy and in good health.

“I will be walking Pen - y - Fan Mountain every day in November to raise as much funds as possible to donate to the Pelican ward at Noah's Ark Hospital.

Sienna Lilly Griffiths-Pizey is now 11 years old (Image: Christopher Pizey)

“On Sunday December 3 a load of us is going to do it and my daughter is coming, she understands what I am doing and is grateful. I’ll allow extra time that day for the walk and take extra supplies for her.

“They were amazing and were like a family to Sienna, really helpful and were always there. It is the least I can do."

Christopher Pizey up Pen-Y-Fan (Image: Christopher Pizey)

Mr Pizey has sent up a GoFundMe page to help raise money for his selfless act.

You can view the GoFundMe page here.