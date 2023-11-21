A DAD has thanked an ‘amazing’ hospital for saving his daughter's life after open heart surgery at just 18 month's old.
Sienna Lilly Griffiths-Pizey, from Bargoed, was diagnosed with severe aortic stenosis as just a baby at Noah's Ark Hospital in Cardiff and had to have a mechanical valve fitted.
Despite facing so many obstacles the now 11-year-old is thriving and even recently went to Florida.
Devoted dad, Christopher Pizey, is now climbing Pen-Y-Fan everyday in November in a bid to give back to the hospital were ‘like a family’ to his daughter.
Mr Pizey said: “Sienna is now fit and well, she has warfarin every day and we have to watch her blood count. We’re still in touch with the hospital every day for dosage guidance on how much warfarin she requires.
“The other week she came back from Florida on a trip that the hospital arranged.
“Noah's Ark Hospital has done a fantastic job of keeping Sienna alive and continue to provide an outstanding duty of care to her wellbeing. We could never justify how grateful we are to have the care the hospital provides and all they do to keep her happy and in good health.
“I will be walking Pen - y - Fan Mountain every day in November to raise as much funds as possible to donate to the Pelican ward at Noah's Ark Hospital.
“On Sunday December 3 a load of us is going to do it and my daughter is coming, she understands what I am doing and is grateful. I’ll allow extra time that day for the walk and take extra supplies for her.
“They were amazing and were like a family to Sienna, really helpful and were always there. It is the least I can do."
Mr Pizey has sent up a GoFundMe page to help raise money for his selfless act.
You can view the GoFundMe page here.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here