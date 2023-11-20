Lily-Ann Bristow from Abergavenny had last been seen on Thursday, November 16 near Heol Y Groes, Cwmbran at around 1.40pm and officers are concerned for her welfare.

The 15-year-old has links to Bristol, the Torfaen and Cardiff areas.

In an update issued today the force announced that the missing girl had been found and thanked the public for sharing their appeal.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: 1”5-year-old Lily-Ann Bristow, who had been reported as missing, has now been found.



“Thanks for sharing our appeal.”