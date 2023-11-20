Summary

Medical emergency in Newport near Beechwood Park

Emergency
Newport
By Lauran O'Toole

Our live feed has now finished.

  • An air ambulance was called to Forest Close near Beechwood Park after a medical emergency.
  • A 35-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment.
  • An eyewitness told the Argus there was an air ambulance, large police van, two other police cars and a paramedic car all at the scene.

