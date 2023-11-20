Our live feed has now finished.
- An air ambulance was called to Forest Close near Beechwood Park after a medical emergency.
- A 35-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment.
- An eyewitness told the Argus there was an air ambulance, large police van, two other police cars and a paramedic car all at the scene.
Loading...
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here