Brodie Morgan, a talented showjumper from Newport, took her own life in 2020. An only child, Brodie was found dead near the stables in the village of Llantrisant in Monmouthshire.

Brodie’s mum Emma Webb said her horse-loving daughter was her ‘purpose for living’ and the pair ‘were so close.’

Brodie Morgan tragically committed suicide in 2020 (Image: PAPYRUS)

Brodie Morgan, 16, featured in Horse and Hound magazine a month before her tragic death and was tipped as a future star of the sport.

Ms Webb is now about to begin an extraordinary challenge in her memory by attempting to pull a life-size model horse 157 miles from Wales to London to raise money for the charities PAPYRUS Prevention of Young Suicide and Riders Minds.

“Brodie was my purpose for living. As a mum of an only child, we were so close.

“I have all this love stuck inside of me but nowhere for it to go. This is a positive way for me to channel that love and make a difference. It means the world to me to raise as much awareness as I can,” said Ms Webb.

On Saturday 25 November Ms Webb will begin pulling the model horse, which has been nicknamed Miles, from the David Broome Event Centre in Chepstow. She hopes to cover the distance of a half marathon each day, aiming to finish her challenge at ExCeL London, the site of the London International Horse show, on December 13.

Ms Webb will walk 157 miles from Wales to London (Image: PAPYRUS)

The David Broome Event Centre was a favourite place for Brodie to compete, and the London International Horse Show, hold special significance.

Ms Webb wants to highlight the mental health problems within sport, including the equestrian sector.

Ms Webb said: “Suicide is the biggest killer of young people under the age of 35 in the UK and every year around 200 teenagers take their own lives.

“It isn’t easy to start a conversation about suicide, but we must talk openly with our children and young people and reassure them that they are not alone and that help and support is available.

Brodie was a talented show jumper (Image: PAPYRUS)

“We used to go to Olympia every year. It would be the start of our Christmas celebrations and Brodie’s birthday.

“Anybody at some point in their life can have low mental wellbeing. I want people to know it’s ok to feel like that, but no one should have to suffer alone in silence. Please ask for help.”

She will be wearing a tracker linked to her DoItForBrodie website and people can visit the website here to follow her progress.

Along the way Ms Webb will leave Horseshoes of Hope in various places to help those who may be struggling with low mental wellbeing or having thoughts of suicide.

Ms Webb with her model horse in Newport (Image: PAPYRUS)

The decorative ornaments are printed with a QR code to scan, linked to the DoItForBrodie website, where relevant help can be accessed. Ms Webb has made hundreds of the horseshoes to date.

In 2021 Ms Webb walked 285 miles to represent the 285 lives lost to suicide in Wales in 2020, including her daughter. She raised more than £10,500 for PAPYRUS and says she will never stop trying to help others.

You can view Ms Webb’s JustGiving page here.

For practical, confidential suicide prevention help and advice please contact PAPYRUS HOPELINE247 on 0800 068 4141, text 07860 039967 or email pat@papyrus-uk.or