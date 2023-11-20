There are currently three national parks in Wales and there are plans to create a fourth in the north-east of the country.

The Welsh Government is looking to base the new national park around the existing Clwydian Range and Dee Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), according to Natural Resources Wales (NRW).

NRW draft map for the new national park includes all these areas but also extends into north Powys and across to Eryri (Snowdonia) National Park.

See the area proposed for the fourth national park in Wales. (Image: Natural Resources Wales)

A consultation process is currently underway for the public to give their feedback on the proposed new national park area which will conclude on November 27.

How many national parks are there in the UK?

There are 15 national parks in the UK - three in Wales, two in Scotland and 10 in England.

The national parks in England are:

Broads

Dartmoor

Exmoor

Lake District

New Forest

North York Moors

Northumberland

Peak District

South Downs

Yorkshire Dales

The national parks in Scotland are:

Cairngorms

Loch Lomond and The Trossachs

How many national parks are there in Wales?





There are currently three national parks in Wales.

Experience the wonder of Wales by trails on your next adventure, cultural or luxury break.



Design your perfect trail of discovery with Visit Wales' selection of recommended routes and unique experiences - https://t.co/FGz9Va0voR



Eryri Walks and Routes - https://t.co/vc076ApbN3 pic.twitter.com/d7alqzNlQ8 — Eryri National Park (Snowdonia) (@eryrinpa) October 14, 2023

The national parks in Wales are:

Eryri (Snowdonia)

Pembrokeshire Coast

Bannau Brycheiniog (Brecon Beacons)

There are plans for a fourth national park in the North-East of Wales which is currently going through a consultation process (which ends on November 27).

What makes a national park?





According to NRW: "For a National Park to be designated, an area is assessed in detail and must pass certain tests set out in legislation.

"These include assessments of natural beauty and opportunities for open-air recreation.

"A statutory and public consultation will also be held and an analysis of various options to ensure the Park meets requirements and provides a benefit to the citizens of Wales."

When referring to "natural beauty" NRW said it means "landscapes of high quality and scenic value".

The term is used in a number of UK legislations.

NRW adds: "The main factors relating to natural beauty include landscape quality, scenic quality, relative wildness, relative tranquillity, natural heritage features, cultural heritage."