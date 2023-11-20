Ethan Pope, 21, was found by officers in the seaside resort of Bude last month whilst on the run after Gwent Police issued a wanted man appeal.

The defendant has appeared at Cardiff Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

His offending took place between February 8 and October 19.

Pope, of no fixed abode Newport, formerly of Caerphilly, was sent to a young offender institution in 2021 for trafficking cocaine.

He is due to be sentenced on Friday.

Pope was remanded in custody.