A large emergency services presence was spotted in Shaftesbury Street yesterday afternoon, Sunday November 19, leading many to wonder why.

At the time the road was lined with police cordons and the force were stopping cars going down Shaftesbury Street at around 2:15pm.

The A4042 Croesymwyalch to Grove Park Roundabout was also closed yesterday evening with the road re-opening in the early hours of this morning at around 1:50am.

Police presence on Shaftesbury Street, Newport (Image: Newsquest)

Gwent Police has now confirmed that the police presence in both areas was due to officers doing a reconstruction after a fatal crash on A4042, between Grove Park roundabout and Croes-y-Mwylach roundabout.

The force said the ‘planned road closure is part of their enquiries for an ongoing investigation.’

The crash, which involved an e-scooter and a blue Vauhall Corsa, took place in the early hours of Saturday, September 30 at around 12.45am. Police and personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service attended the incident.

The rider of the e-scooter, a 26-year-old man from Newport, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The driver of the car, an 18-year-old from Pontypool, received minor injuries.