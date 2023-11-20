Neighbours who live on Forest Close in the Beechwood area of the city described the lights and loud sounds of a helicopter overhead.

An eyewitness recalled this morning’s events to the Argus, saying: “There was an air ambulance, large police van, two other police cars and a paramedic car all at the scene”.

The medical emergency took place on Monday, November 20 at approximately 11am. Reports of a large emergency services presence was described following reports of a medical emergency.

According to their communications team, the Welsh Ambulance Service were called first to the scene with the critical care team arriving at 11.25am.

A spokesperson for the ambulance service, said: “We sent an emergency ambulance to the scene, where the crew was supported by two Cymru High Acuity Response Units.

“Advanced critical care support was delivered by the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service in a Wales Air Ambulance helicopter.”

Some neighbours told The Argus that the aircraft tried to land in nearby Woodland Park, but due to the slopes in the park, the air ambulance had to land in Beechwood Park.

One lady said her neighbour had seen two policemen with a battering ram, trying to knock down the door.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said:

“We received a report of a medical emergency at an address in Forest Close, Newport at around 11am on Monday 20 November.

“Officers attended alongside personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service.

“A 35-year-old man has been taken to hospital for treatment.”

Wales Air Ambulance had left the scene at 11.57am with the last paramedic car leaving the scene at 12.07pm.