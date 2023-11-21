CCTV footage found by detectives capture callous killer Lewis Bush carrying on his life as normal after beating his mother to death in her flat.
The 25-year-old can be seen buying alcohol and taking money out of his bank account in the city centre after he had murdered Kelly Pitt in Newport.
He is joking with a shopkeeper in one clip.
Bush left family members to discover the 44-year-old body in her bedroom two days after he’d brutally killed her in Sandalwood Court.
Prosecutor Christopher Rees KC said she had suffered horrific injuries including blunt force trauma to her head and neck, and 41 fractures to her ribs.
Bush was jailed for life at Newport Crown Court earlier this month after he admitted murder.
