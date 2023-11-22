If you can give a Hope dog a home, visit www.hoperescue.org.uk/adopt to find out more.

Rowan had been seen straying for over a week before he arrived with us.

He can still be shy so is looking for a quiet adult-only home where his new owners will be able to build a relationship with him gradually.

Although it doesn’t appear that Rowan has ever lived in a home before he tries to keep his kennel very clean so it shouldn’t take him long to pick up on house training.

Rowan will need further support in the presence of other dogs.

He cannot live with cats or small furry pets.

After arriving as a stray, Eskel has settled in well. At only two years old, he is full of life.

He does appear to have some basic training.

Eskel loves his walks and a home full of new adventures would be perfect for him. He would prefer to be the only dog at home at the moment.

Eskel is currently looking for owners who are around during the day.

He would need a home where any children are aged 14 and over.

Little Sparkle is sure to brighten up your day.

It appears that at just six months old she hasn’t much training or exposure to day-to-day life.

She becomes very panicked when trying to walk on a lead. This means we are taking lead walking very slowly with her.

She needs to be rehomed with another well-balanced dog. She could potentially live with a confident cat.

Due to her worries, she will need any children in the home to be 12 years and over.

Larry is a bouncy young boy who is looking to find an active family.

He will need further training to help him become a well-rounded dog. He could potentially live with a confident cat.

He is very sociable with people and is learning to keep his paws on the floor.

He can live with children aged 14-plus.

Larry will need house training and have the time he is left home alone gradually built up.

Llewellyn can find life a little overwhelming at times.

He is looking for a canine companion in his new home.

He could share the home with children 12-plus provided the home environment is fairly quiet. He may also be able to live with a cat pending a successful cat test.

Llewellyn is happiest when with his dog friends racing around the paddocks and will need a gentle introduction to home life, a home with a garden would be perfect for him.

He is a bright boy so once he is settled he is going to want plenty of exercise and mental stimulation to keep his busy mind happy.