The Mobility & Stairlift Superstore, situated on Malpas Road near Malpas Fire Station and just off junction 26 of the M4, will be the third opened by franchisee James Studdart after Bridgend and Cardiff.

It stocks a range of mobility scooters, wheelchairs, bathing aids, walkers and riser-recliner chairs and also features a stairlift demonstration area with an engineer on site ready to install or service stairlifts in the local area.

Customers will be able to request a free quotation that will be carried out by the fully trained engineer.

Ableworld says the expansion “reinforces its dedication” to serving customers across the country while striving to empower independence.

Mr Studdart said: “We have been looking for the right building in both Swansea and Newport, and we are pleased to announce that half the mission has been successful with a great building in a prominent position in Newport with plenty of car parking.”

The store also provides free parking and wheelchair toilets, with click and collect services available.

The opening hours are easy to remember, too: between 9.00am and 5.00pm from Monday to Saturday, and closed on Sunday.

To get in touch, call 01633 960 779 or email newportwales@ableworld.co.uk.