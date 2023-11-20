The crash took place on Cardiff Road at around 4.35pm on Saturday 18 November involving a car and a pedestrian.

A 19-year-old woman was taken to the Grange University Hospital for treatment.

Eyewitnesses spotted a ‘woman lying in the road wrapped up in a foil blanket for over an hour.'

One witness said: “She must have been lying in the road for over an hour.

“She was wrapped up in a foil blanket and had other blankets to keep her warm. She was receiving medical attention during this time.”

The Welsh Ambulance Service confirmed that they arrived at the scene at around 4.35pm and left the scene at approximately 6.40pm to take the patient to hospital, two hours after the incident was reported.

Cymru High Acuity Response Unit also attended the scene.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 4.28pm on Saturday to reports of a road traffic collision on Cardiff Road in Newport.

“We sent an emergency ambulance the scene, where the crew were supported by a Cymru High Acuity Response Unit.

“One person was taken to the Grange University Hospital.

“The first resource was on scene at 4.33pm and we left scene at approx. 6.40pm to take the patient to hospital.”

Gwent Police officers also attended the scene.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision on Cardiff Road, Newport at around 4.35pm on Saturday 18 November.

“Officers attended, along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service, to assist with traffic management.

“The collision involved a car and a pedestrian, and a 19-year-old woman was taken to hospital for treatment.”