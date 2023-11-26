IN OCTOBER Chepstow held it’s first SpudFest which came about after a sculpture marking the 10th anniversary of the Wales Coast Path was unveiled on the riverbank.

Locals decided it looked like a baked potato wrapped in foil - and the idea caught on.

Back in 2004 a different sculpture for the centre of Chepstow was being created - the Boatman which has intrigued visitors to the former market town for a number of years.

It’s installation was part of bigger redevelopment of the town centre.

From our archive we found these pictures from the development stage of the project.

South Wales Argus: THE BANK SQUARE BOATMAN. SWA SEAN HEALEY 10/05/04. MODEL OF THE BANK SQUARE BOATMAN IN CHEPSTOW LIBRARY- A FULL SIZE BRONZE VERSION IS SET TO FEATURE IN THE BEAUFORT SQUARE, CHEPSTOW. THE PLANS OF THE RECONSTRUCTION OF THE SQUARE ARE PICTURED BEHIND.

Model of the Bank Square Boatman on display in Chepstow Library in May 2004.

South Wales Argus: THE BANK SQUARE BOATMAN. SWA SEAN HEALEY 10/05/04. CHEPSTOW RESIDENT TAKES A LOOK AT THE MODEL OF BEAUFORT SQUARE AFTER REDEVELOPEMENT AT CHEPSTOW LIBRARY.

Chepstow resident Nigel Elsby looks at the model of a redeveloped Beaufort Square in Chepstow Library in May 2004.

South Wales Argus: THE BANK SQUARE BOATMAN. SWA SEAN HEALEY 10/05/04. THE MODEL OF BEAUFORT SQUARE AFTER REDEVELOPEMENT IS BEING SHOWN CHEPSTOW LIBRARY.

A model of a redeveloped Beaufort Square in Chepstow Library in May 2004.

South Wales Argus: The controversial Boatman statue in Chepstow.after it was installed in 2005

The Boatman statue in Chepstow after it was installed in 2005.