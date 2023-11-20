Simon, 29, was last seen near Greenmeadow, Cwmbran, at around 11pm last night, November 19. He also has links to Torfaen.

Officers are concerned for his welfare.

Simon is described as 5ft 6in tall, with a slim build, short blonde hair and blue eyes, with a tribal style tattoo on his left arm. He was last seen wearing a navy body warmer, jeans and timberland boots.

Anyone with information on Simon’s whereabouts can call 101 or send Gwent Police a direct message on Facebook or X quoting 2300394502.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We’re appealing for information to find Simon Hayward who has been reported as missing.

“Simon, 29, was last seen near Greenmeadow, Cwmbran at around 11pm on Sunday 19 November and officers are concerned for his welfare.

“He is described as around 5ft 6” tall of slim build with short blonde hair and blue eyes. He has a tribal style tattoo on the top of his left arm.

“He was last seen wearing a navy body warmer, jeans and timberland boots.

“Simon has links to the Torfaen area.

“Anyone with any information on his whereabouts can call 101 or DM us on Facebook or Twitter, quoting 2300394502.”