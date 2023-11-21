The confectionery company launched the peanut caramel crisp chocolate bar back in 2017.

But now after just five years on UK shelves, it is gone again.

Cadbury is well-known for making chocolates including Crunchie, Creme Eggs, Wispa and Caramilk.

Cadbury confirms it has discontinued peanut caramel crisp chocolate bar

Fans of the peanut caramel crisp bar have taken to social media to search for answers after not being able to find their favourite chocolate in-store or online.

One chocolate lover on X (formerly Twitter) said: "@CadburyUK have you discontinued peanut caramel crisp? Seems to be missing from your site and been out of stock for ages."

@CadburyUK have you discontinued the peanut caramel crisp bar?? — Amy (@AJosephine_xoxo) November 10, 2023

While another said: "@CadburyUK have you discontinued the peanut caramel crisp bar??"

To which Cadbury relied: "Cadbury Peanut Caramel Crisp Bars have been discontinued, however, we still have lots of other chocolatey treats to try: (with a link to its website)."

Fans of the chocolate bar were left upset by the news.

One person commented: "Aw no! That sucks, its our favourite!!"

The news about Cadbury discontinuing the peanut caramel crisp chocolate comes just weeks after fellow confectionary company Nestle revealed two of their bars were no longer available.

This is why you should never feed chocolate to your dogs

Nestle announced the discontinuation of Caramac and Animal Bars in November much to the disappointment of fans.

Caramac fans have expressed their disappointment after maker Nestle confirmed it is discontinuing the caramel-flavoured bar after 64 years.

Nestle said falling sales were behind its decision to stop producing Caramac bars (which are actually not chocolate bars as they are not made with cocoa, according to PA Media) after 64 years.

RECOMMENDED READING:

The firm, in a statement at the time, said: “We are very sorry to disappoint fans of Caramac. There has been a steady decline in its sales over the past few years and unfortunately we had to make the difficult decision to discontinue it.

“We know fans will be disappointed to see it go, but this change will enable us to focus on our best-performing brands, as well as develop exciting new innovations to delight consumers’ tastebuds.”

The bar was produced in Norwich until 1996, when it moved to Nestle’s factory in Fawdon, near Newcastle upon Tyne.