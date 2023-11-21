With the new series already available and many watching it for their fill of royal drama, there may already be some questions about some of the events portrayed in the show.

Whether you're interested in the actress who plays Diana or are interested to know how she sadly passed away, look no further.

Who plays Princess Diana in The Crown?





Emmy-nominated actress Elizabeth Debicki is portraying Princess Diana in series 6 of The Crown, taking over from Emma Corrin who played a young Diana in series 4.

According to IMDB, she is known for starring in films like The Great Gatsby, Tenet and Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2.

Elizabeth will star in part one of the new Netflix season which will cover the relationship between the late Princess and Egyptian filmmaker Dodi Fayed. He will be played by Khalid Abdalla.

When did Diana die and how did her car crash happen?





A mother's love.

Diana died on August 31, 1997, after sustaining major injuries earlier that same night during a car crash in the French capital, Paris.

Her partner Dodi Fayed and the driver of the Mercedes-Benz W140, Henri Paul, were also found dead inside the vehicle.

At the time, it was suggested that the erratic behaviour of the paparazzi chasing the car had caused the crash but a recent investigation by French authorities suggested that the driver had lost control

The report concluded that he was solely responsible for the incident after it was found that he was under the influence of alcohol and prescription drugs while driving at high speeds.

In 2008, a jury at the British inquest also concluded that Mr Paul was responsible for the deaths due to his grossly negligent driving.