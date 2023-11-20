Gwent Police officers were called following a road traffic collision on Cromwell Road, Risca, at around 10:30am on Saturday, November 11.

The collision involved a white Audi A4 and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a 91-year-old woman, was taken to hospital where she later died, Gwent Police have revealed.

Her next of kin are receiving support from specialist officers.

Police enquiries are ongoing. The force is asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or motorists travelling on Cromwell Road between 10:15am and 10:45am on Saturday, November 11, to call 101 or send a direct message via Facebook or x quoting log reference 2300384522.

Alternatively, you can make an anonymous call to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

