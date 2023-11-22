Samuel Fleet, 24, was caught travelling 50mph over the limit on the 70mph stretch of road on the A467 in Risca.

The offence took place on June 19 when he was driving an Audi A3 car, Newport Magistrates' Court was told.

Fleet, of Nailers Arms Road, New Bethel, Mynyddislwyn, near Blackwood was disqualified from driving for 40 days after pleading guilty to speeding.

He must pay £906 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.