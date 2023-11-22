A DRIVER has been banned after he was caught speeding at 120mph on a dual carriageway.
Samuel Fleet, 24, was caught travelling 50mph over the limit on the 70mph stretch of road on the A467 in Risca.
The offence took place on June 19 when he was driving an Audi A3 car, Newport Magistrates' Court was told.
Fleet, of Nailers Arms Road, New Bethel, Mynyddislwyn, near Blackwood was disqualified from driving for 40 days after pleading guilty to speeding.
MORE NEWS: Drug dealer dramatically arrested by armed police admits cocaine charges
He must pay £906 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here