STEPHEN JOHN YENDLE, 61, of Maesglas Crescent, Newport must pay £434 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 47mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR on June 28.

His driving record endorsed with four points.

ELLIS JONES, 21, of Prospect Place, New Inn, Pontypool must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Greenforge Way, Cwmbran on May 10.

His driving record endorsed with three points.

KYRON BURGESS, 25, of Arthur Street, Pill, Newport must pay £370 in a fine and costs after he admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements imposed following his release from prison.

DAVID JOHN GILL, 60, of Ashvale, Tredegar must pay £556 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 46mph in a 30mph zone on the A4048 in Argoed, near Blackwood on May 10.

His driving record endorsed with four points.

RICHARD PAUL ANDREWS, 40, of East Dock Road, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record endorsed with six points.

RHIAN SADLER, 31, of Hillside Park, Bargoed, Caerphilly must pay £556 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 42mph in a 30mph zone on Victoria Road, Fleur-de-Lys, Blackwood on May 10.

Her driving record endorsed with four points.

ROSS MICHAEL HARPER, 25, of Selby Close, Llanfrechfa, Cwmbran must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Henllys Way on May 12.

His driving record endorsed with three points.

KELLY ALLAN, 37, of James Prosser Way, Llantarnam, Cwmbran must pay £370 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on Llantarnam Road on May 4.

Her driving record endorsed with three points.

IAIN ANDERSON, 51, of Hillside Drive, Cwmfields, Pontypool must pay £294 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Bournville Road, Blaina on May 12.

His driving record endorsed with three points.

ZOE HAYES, 46, of Keir Hardie Terrace, Swffryd, Abertillery must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Pant Road, Newbridge on May 11.

Her driving record endorsed with three points.

CHRISTIN KAMIETH, 42, of Chestnut Drive, Abergavenny must pay £202 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 43mph in a 30mph zone on Chepstow Road, Llansoy on May 11.

Her driving record endorsed with four points.

KATE MASSEY, 53, of Powis Close, Newport must pay £246 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on May 12.

Her driving record endorsed with three points.

JAY STEVEN MCINTYRE, 33, of Clearwell Court, Bassaleg, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the A468 in Rhiwderin on May 12.

His driving record endorsed with three points.

LEIGH MURPHY, 32, of Durham Road, Newport must pay £182 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 62mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between Junction 25 and Junction 24 on April 19.

His driving record endorsed with three points.

ASHLEY MICHEAL PORTMAN, 32, of Davies Square, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 61mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between Junction 25 and Junction 24 on April 21.

His driving record endorsed with three points.

KYLE BAARON ROUSEN, 37, of Addison Street, Cefn Fforest, Blackwood must pay £322 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Victoria Road, Fleur-de-Lys on May 10.

His driving record endorsed with three points.