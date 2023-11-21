The American pop star - known for her songs including Trustfall, Get the Party Started and So What - revealed she would be bringing her Summer Carnival tour to the UK and Europe in 2024 with special guests The Script, Gayle and KidCutUp.

Cardiff will host the opening show of P!nk's Summer Carnival tour on June 11, 2024, before she plays at a number of other venues across the UK including in Liverpool, London and Glasgow.

We had so much fun we just GOTTA do it again!!!!!! I’m coming back so you better get the party started!!!! 💜🎡Tickets on sale Fri 11/24 #summercarnivaltour pic.twitter.com/fSWQr2uYMG — P!nk (@Pink) November 21, 2023

Announcing the 2024 tour, P!nk, on X (formerly Twitter), said: "We had so much fun we just GOTTA do it again!!!!!!

"I’m coming back so you better get the party started!!!!"

P!nk Summer Carnival Tour 2024 UK and Ireland dates

P!nk will be performing eight shows in the UK and Ireland in 2024 as part of her Summer Carnival tour:

June 11, 2024 - Principality Stadium, Cardiff

June 15 and 16, 2024 - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

June 20, 2024 - Aviva Stadium, Dublin

June 24 and 25, 2024 - Anfield Stadium, Liverpool

June 28 and 29, 2024 - Hampden Park, Glasgow

How to get tickets to see P!nk in Cardiff?





P!nk fans will need to register on the Ticketmaster website for the chance to get tickets to her Summer Carnival 2024 tour.

The Ticketmaster website says: "Registration helps block bots, reduces resale and gets more tickets directly into the hands of real people who want to attend the show.

"Registration does not guarantee that everyone will get access to the sale or purchase tickets. Some fans will be randomly selected to get access and others will be placed on a waitlist."

Registration is open until 11.59pm on Thursday (November 23).

Once you have registered you will receive an email confirming your registration within 24 hours.

Then on Monday, (November 27) you’ll get a second email telling you if you were selected to get access to the sale or waitlisted.

The Ticketmaster website adds: "If you're selected, you’ll get a unique access code to use for the sale.

"If waitlisted, please keep an eye on your email, you may be contacted later if any tickets remain."

Pre-sale tickets in the UK will go on sale to selected fans on Tuesday, November 28.

General sale tickets then go on sale on Thursday, November 30.

Join us for a truly memorable evening with @Pink on stage here at Principality Stadium on 11th of June 2024 as she has confirmed an extension to her world tour to include a stop in Cardiff. Tickets go on general release from 30th November 2023 pic.twitter.com/M392UO3qoN — Principality Stadium (@principalitysta) November 21, 2023

Fans in for a "truly memorable evening"





Principality Stadium officials said fans who are successful in obtaining tickets for P!nk's 2024 Summer Carnival tour show in Cardiff are in for a "truly memorable evening".

Principality Stadium, on X, said: "Join us for a truly memorable evening with @Pink on stage here at Principality Stadium on 11th of June 2024 as she has confirmed an extension to her world tour to include a stop in Cardiff.

"Tickets go on general release from 30th November 2023."