A MAN is missing and police want assistance to find him.
Jason Hughes was last seen at his home on Monday, November 20.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said of the appeal: "We’re appealing for information to find Jason Hughes, from the Penmaen area, who has been reported as missing.
"The 52-year-old was last seen at his home this morning, Monday, November 20, at about 8am.
"He’s described as about 6ft 2ins tall, of a medium build with very short hair.
"When he was last seen he was wearing a black North Face jacket, he may also be wearing reading glasses."
Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting 2300395261, or you can direct message police on social media.
