Joscef Szafnauer, 27, repeatedly punched Michael Karaoz in the face after getting him on the floor at one of the bakery chain’s shops in Newport.

Peter Donnison, prosecuting, played CCTV and mobile phone footage of the shocking attack which took place in the middle of the day on Saturday, October 15, 2022.

The violence occurred after the defendant stole an iPhone 12 from his former partner at an address in the Bettws area of Newport following an acrimonious breakup.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how Szafnauer and Mr Karaoz had a heated exchange on the telephone following the theft.

Mr Donnison said: “The defendant told him, ‘You're lucky I didn't smash your house up.’”

Mr Karaoz told him he was at the Greggs and Szafnauer turned up 10 to 15 minutes later spoiling for a fight.

“The defendant walked towards him and was looking angry and therefore Michael picked up a chair and placed in front of him to create a barrier in front of him,” Mr Donnison told the court.

“The defendant pushed into the chair and managed to get Michael to the floor and started punching him repeatedly in the face.

“Michael tried to kick out in defence in what was a prolonged and persistent assault.”

Mr Karaoz suffered a black eye and swelling as a result of the attack which saw members of the public and staff at Greggs go to his aid.

Szafnauer, formerly of Newport, now of Bristol, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and theft.

He had one previous conviction for possession of an offensive weapon – a baseball bat – in public when he was a youth.

Paul Hewitt representing the defendant said his client was a hard-working man with financial responsibilities for his children.

The judge, Recorder John Hardy KC, told Szafnauer: “This was something you would expect to see in a licenced premises late at night but not in the middle of the day at Greggs.

“You left your victim with a right proper shiner.

“What you did was in front of members of the public, including screaming and terrified children, was disgraceful.”

He told the defendant he was just about willing to spare him immediate custody.

Szafnauer was jailed for 12 months but that sentence was suspended for 18 months.

The defendant was ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and complete 29 sessions of a “Building Better Relationships” programme.

He must also pay £500 costs and a victim surcharge.