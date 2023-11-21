Consultation began on Tuesday (November 21) on plans by the Welsh Government which propose a week be taken from the start of the summer break and added to the autumn holidays in October.

Teachers and pupils would still get 13 weeks of holidays under the proposed changes, which wouldn't come into effect until 2025, the breaks would just be more evenly spread.

We want the school year to reflect best the needs of our pupils, staff, society and economy.



As part of our #CooperationAgreement with Plaid Cymru, we’ve launched a consultation and want you to share your views on new proposed changes.



Jeremy Miles (@Addysg_Cymraeg) November 21, 2023

With Christmas Markets and Light Switch on events starting to take place across Wales, the countdown to Christmas is well and truly on.

And with all this talk of holidays, parents and students may be wondering when the next break is over Christmas and New Year in Wales.

Well don't worry, we have rounded up all the holiday dates still to come in the 2023/24 academic year for all the counties in Wales, so you know exactly when each school breaks up.

Since holiday dates vary by school, we are using guidance from the Welsh Government, but recommend checking with your local school too.

Bank Holidays 2023

When do the Christmas School Holidays 2023/24 start in Wales?





Children across Wales all break up on the same day in 2023, according to the Welsh Government website.

The end of the autumn term and the beginning of the Christmas holidays for schools in all counties across Wales is Friday December 22, 2023.

All schools in Wales will then return on Monday January 8, 2024 to start the spring term.

Welsh School Holidays 2024

Looking ahead to the new year, here are the dates for school holidays in 2024 (for all schools), according to the Welsh Government:

Spring Half Term 2024: February 12 - 16

Summer Half Term 2024: May 27 - 31

Dealing with the cost of school essentials for your child can feel overwhelming – but you’re not alone.



Welsh Government Education (@WG_Education) November 16, 2023

End of 2023/24 school year in Wales

Summer holiday dates in 2024 will vary across counties in Wales.

These are the dates each county will break up for the summer holidays in 2024:

Anglesey - July 19

Blaenau Gwent - July 19

Bridgend - July 22

Caerphilly - July 19

Cardiff - July 22

Carmarthenshire - July 19

Ceredigion - July 19

Conwy - July 19

Denbighshire - July 19

Flintshire - July 19

Gwynedd - July 19

Merthyr Tydfil - July 22

Monmouthshire - July 19

Neath Port Talbot - July 19

Newport - July 19

Pembrokeshire - July 19

Powys - July 19

Rhondda Cynon Taff - July 22

Swansea - July 19

Torfaen - July 19

Vale of Glamorgan - July 22

Wrexham - July 19

You can see all the Wales school term and holiday dates via the Welsh Government website, but always be sure to check with your school to confirm the correct dates.