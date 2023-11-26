Mike Aubrey, now in his 80’s, from Cwmbran, was part of the troops sent to Christmas Island to work on the United Kingdom’s nuclear bomb testing site as the nuclear deterrent team.

After joining the Royal Air Force in 1960, Mr Aubrey was sent to Christmas Island for 12 months in 1962-63 and joined the combined service with the Royal Engineers.

He said he originally wanted to go to Singapore but was instead sent to the island in the Pacific.

Mike Aubrey was sent to Christmas Island in the Pacific in 1962 (Image: Mike Aubrey / Iain Jones)“I was a ground electrician, and part of the clean-up operation of the radioactive contamination after the tests,” he recalled.

“I remember putting some of the more valuable equipment onto other vehicles to be transferred home or elsewhere. The others we put on barges, and they disappeared out to sea. I never saw them again.”

Mr Aubrey first became aware of the potential for a medal for nuclear testing veterans four years ago and has been part of a group attempting to get the medals and recognition for these men for many years.

The troops have been recognised for their bravery, something that Mr Aubrey believes is particularly special.

He said: “We were just young men; we had no idea what we were actually dealing with. We were constantly handling pieces of equipment from tests and putting them back on vehicles and crawling on the ground.

“I don’t think we ever quite realised that we could’ve been being exposed to a lot of radiation in the background. It was a sunny blue-sky paradise for us, but we were unaware of what we were really being subjected to.”

The medals are the first military awards given out by King Charles III (Image: Mike Aubrey / Iain Jones)

The medals are the first military awards to be given out by King Charles III and Mr Aubrey says he is “so proud” to have finally got the recognition for his contribution to the country’s nuclear testing.

“I finally feel recognised and know that we actually did something. While we were there, we were frontline troops and kept the peace in the forefront with the nuclear deterrent.

“I feel so proud when I stand with it as we’ve now been identified as having done something for the country.”

Mike was given the medal a week before Remembrance Day and wore it for the first time during the parade (Image: Mike Aubrey / Iain Jones)He wore the medal for the first time on Remembrance Day, in specific remembrance of those who didn’t make it, including one of his colleagues who died while transporting some equipment.

He said: “I was one of the fortunate ones to make it out of Christmas Island without any injuries, but plenty didn’t. This medal will always remind of my colleague who died out there.

“Like the others, he was buried at sea with a guard of honour. While I’m proud to have been given this, I think they should’ve been given to those who gave their lives.”

Iain Jones, Head of the Poppy Appeal for the Risca branch of the Royal British Legion and a former Royal Engineer himself, presented Mr Aubrey with his medal the week before Remembrance Day, has expressed his delight that these men have finally got the recognition they deserve.

He said: “As an ex-Sapper I was humbled that I was to be able to present this award to Mike Aubrey."