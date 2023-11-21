Husband and wife Mark and Roxanne Hoyle, also known as LadBaby, have claimed the UK Christmas number one for the last five years with funny remixes of famous songs.

Their Christmas number ones have included Don't Stop Me Eatin', We Built This City (on Sausage Rolls) and Sausage Rolls for Everyone which featured Ed Sheeran and Sir Elton John.

Last year they claimed the number one spot with Food Aid (a parody of Band Aid - Don't They Know it's Christmas).

LadBaby's last UK Christmas number one was Food Aid in 2022. (Image: PA)

The aim of these parody songs has been to raise money for the charity Trussell Trust.

The pair said all the profits they have made from the Christmas number ones have all gone to the charity.

LadBaby reveals they won't be releasing a Christmas single in 2023

After five years, Mark and Roxanne have now revealed to The Metro, they will not be releasing a song for Christmas 2023.

Mark, speaking to The Metro, said: "After five amazing years we’ve decided to pass the baton over to the Great British public and we’re not going for Christmas number one this year.

"We never expected it to be five, I’ll be totally honest. It’s one of those things that just happened over the years and we thought it was amazing that the public got behind us in the way that they did.

"Five years ago when we started this, we knew the importance of food banks in this country and we wanted to raise funds and awareness for that so we did that one [song], that was lovely."

Although Mark said "our idea was always to stop at five", Roxanne added: "We was only meant to do one!"

They said they thought their musical career would start and end with We Built This City (on Sausage Rolls) in 2018, but it just took off, even including a hit with Ed Sheeran and Sir Elton John (who the pair said they have stayed friends with).

Mark and Roxanne Hoyle have remained friends with Sir Elton John and Ed Sheeran since they featured on Sausage Rolls For Everyone in 2021. (Image: PA/LadBaby)

Mark admitted he was "excited to see what’s coming next" now that they’re out of the race.

He said: "The legacy for us is we want charity songs to dominate every Christmas, we want all the top 20 to be charity songs for good causes, having fun, because that’s what Christmas is, it’s time for family and time for giving.

"There are so many charities that deserve that spotlight. That level of exposure for a charity is unmatched."

While LadBaby won't be releasing a single this year they are still working with the Trussell Trust.

They have just released their latest Greg the Sausage Roll children’s book 12 Days of Christmas, while they have also teamed up with Pukka to release a Christmas Dinner Pie with all proceeds going to the charity.

But Mark and Roxanne haven’t shut the door on returning to music one day and, if they do, there’s one person in particular they are interested in collaborating with next.

‘Mariah Carey, if you’re watching…" Mark joked.

"A couple of years ago when we were in the studio doing one of our other songs, we were all talking about Mariah Carey and we rewrote All I Want For Christmas to All I Want For Christmas Is Sausage Rolls and we wrote the whole thing in 10 minutes which was the funniest thing ever.

"So, not this year but Mariah, if you ever want a LadBaby All I Want For Christmas Is Sausage Rolls, we’re ready and welcome."