The virus, which is spread through blood-to-blood contact, could affect around 70,000 people with the condition being easily spread through the sharing of toothbrushes and razors.

This concerning figure comes amid 'testing week' - a time when charities and experts call on the public to get tested for the virus.

While hepatitis C is curable, it can lead to cancer, severe liver damage and death if left untreated.

Last month we launched our comprehensive GP Toolkit, an ‘all in one’ for hepatitis C. Covering everything from an introduction to the virus to treatment.



Take a look at the GP Toolkit here >> https://t.co/o9uJjj8dLJ pic.twitter.com/kIRUCWSFsV — Hep C U Later (@HepC_U_Later) November 10, 2023

What are the symptoms of Hepatitis C?





According to the Metro, the symptoms of this blood-borne disease include a fever, feelings of tiredness all the time, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, jaundice, abdominal pain and depression.

It is noted that people could live with hepatitis C for decades before noticing any symptoms, by which point severe damage may already be caused.

If the virus is diagnosed quickly enough, it can be cured in almost 100% of cases using antivirals.

How do I get tested for hepatitis C?





European testing week starts tomorrow and we are joining other organisations to raise awareness of testing and treatment in our commitment to eliminate hep C.



Why wait? #EuroTestWeek pic.twitter.com/SP1U3vGdF4 — The Hepatitis C Trust (@HepatitisCTrust) November 19, 2023

Those in the UK wishing to get tested for hepatitis C can do so by visiting their local GP surgery, sexual health clinic, GUM (genitourinary medicine) clinic, drug treatment service or using NHS England's free at-home testing kit (England only).

Rachel Halford, CEO of The Hepatitis C Trust, says: "With public awareness of hepatitis C so low, there is a lack of testing within the general public – there may be thousands of people who do not know they are at risk of the virus.

"You can go many years before you experience any symptoms of hepatitis C but the damage the virus can do to your liver as it goes undetected can be life-threatening. Thankfully, hepatitis C can be cured via a short course of tablets.

"If you are concerned about hepatitis C, it’s never been easier to get tested. The at-home testing kit from the NHS will help you to quickly and confidentially find out if you have the virus so that you can start your treatment straight away."