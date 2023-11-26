“I always liked the idea of volunteering but being in the military, I moved around a lot and didn’t really get the chance,” Ms Hamilton said.

In late 2022, her nan was diagnosed with cancer and given two months to live.

“In her final weeks, it was Sue Ryder who provided palliative care nurses, who came into her home and made her comfortable,” Ms Hamilton said.

“I’ve never forgotten the support the family received. Sue Ryder is very close to my heart now, so I decided to see if the charity shop in Abergavenny could use some extra hands.

“I started in January and can honestly say I’ve never looked back. I love meeting different people, welcoming them into the shop and looking after them.

“I love that being in the shop is so different to my day job. I would encourage anyone to get in touch with Sue Ryder. Even one or two hours a week would be a great help.”