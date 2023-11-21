Michael Braddon, 65, from Caerphilly, who is eligible for his state pension next month, came close to spending Christmas behind bars.

He was handed a suspended sentence after he admitted growing a cannabis crop which had a potential yield of £26,000.

Although Braddon was running a “fairly professional setup” with 101 cannabis plants growing, only 20 were in a healthy state.

It was unlikely that the remaining 81 would have produced very much, if anything.

Braddon’s home was raided by Gwent Police officers on June 1, 2022.

James Evans, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court: “The defendant said the cannabis was for his own use – that’s not something that is accepted.

“He had also bypassed the electricity supply although he has not been charged with that.”

Braddon, of Tan-y-Bryn, Penyrheol, pleaded guilty to producing cannabis and possession of amphetamine.

He has two previous convictions for five offences which include producing cannabis and firearms matters which involved “Nazi memorabilia”.

Ed Mitchard representing the defendant said: “These offences took place 18 months ago and there has been a significant delay which was not at the hands of Mr Braddon.

“The antecedent history in this matter, relating to the firearms offences on the face of it look very graphic, but the reality was that they were old weapons and ammunition which belonged to my client’s father.

“He was a licenced shotgun holder and was licenced to have such ammunition.

“My client did not surrender those weapons and took custody of them for sentimental value.”

Braddon lost his accommodation as a result of these latest offences and now acted as a carer for a woman he lives with.

Mr Mitchard added: “My client at the time was using excessive amounts of cannabis to alleviate a pre-existing medical condition, but he has to accept that some of the product would have been sold or passed on to others that he knew.”

Braddon was jailed for eight months but that sentence was suspended for 18 months after Recorder Richard Kember said there was “a realistic prospect of rehabilitation”.

The defendant must complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and he was made the subject of a three-month curfew between 7pm and 7am.