Yassar Hussain, 29, has been recalled to prison after breaching the licence conditions following his release on May 19.

He received a sentence of five years and seven months in prison for possession with intent to supply a class A drug at Cardiff Crown Court on August 3, 2020.

Hussain has links to the Newport, Cardiff and Bristol areas.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 101 or send Gwent Police a direct message on Facebook or X quoting log reference 2300284113.

Alternatively, you can make an anonymous call to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

