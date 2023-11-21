Monmouthshire South neighbourhood policing team carried out a warrant this morning, Tuesday, November 21, on Longfellow Road, which runs opposite the home of Caldicot RFC - Longfellow Road Park.

A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of cultivating a class B drug and remains in police custody at this time.

Police also seized a quantity of cannabis and cash.

Pictures uploaded to social media show the unassuming front door of the property taken clean off its hinges and a number of potted cannabis plants with a thermometer to monitor the interior temperature.

Last month, the force lifted the lid on a "week of action" against county lines drug production in which they dismantled two large-scale cultivations, recovered 18 kilograms of amphetamine and seized £1,400 cash.

'Force-wide'





On November 2, the Argus joined officers on an early morning drugs warrant on Newport's Commercial Street, where close to 30 personnel, including firearms officers who specialise in advanced entry methods and equipped with portable chainsaws, uncovered a sprawling "labyrinth" of cannabis plants in the building next to the Nationwide bank.

Speaking after the raid, Superintendent Jason White said: "We've been working very closely with our partners, the local authorities, the National Grid and indeed the landlords and retailers in the city centre with ourselves. But again, this is very much a force-wide issue at the moment.

"My plea to people, those living and indeed visiting the area, is to be vigilant and report anything that they deem to be suspicious. People coming and going carrying certain items such as electrics, fertiliser, pots – all the things that are associated with a cannabis cultivation.”

