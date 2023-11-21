D and M Watkins Nisa supermarket in Raglan is due to close down on Saturday, November 25, and will remain closed over the festive period.

Supermarket giant Tesco is set to replace the family store, with an Express branch set to move in from January 2024.

However, with a full shop refurbishment required, the Argus has been told the new branch is not likely to open before March.

Residents of Raglan and surrounding areas have taken to social media to share their disappointment at the loss of a local business.

Many people described the shop and its staff as “lovely” and say that they “will be sorely missed”. One person shared on Facebook that they felt this was another “loss to the food giants” despite the shop serving customers during the coronavirus pandemic and for many years previously.

The shop has been around as a local business for more than 60 years, after being originally opened by Howard Winstone.

The news was confirmed on Facebook by one of the members of staff just after midday on Wednesday, November 15.

They wrote: “As many of you may already know D and M Watkins Nisa Supermarket will be closing on November 25.

"All stock must go therefore from Thursday, November 16 there will be 20 per cent off all groceries, chilled goods, wines, beers and ciders and 10 per cent off all spirits and large discounts on many cigarettes. Thank you.”

One resident even described the closure as “the end of an era” while many others took to the comments to share their beloved memories of the store in years gone by.

People have also highlighted a concern that the rising costs of living has been the main driving force behind the decision to close down, and that this could lead to other local businesses following suit.

Tesco have been contacted for a comment.