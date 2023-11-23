Art on the Hill, now in its seventh year, is a festival celebrating and promoting the diverse art scene in Newport – with a trail focused on the NP20 area of the city.

This year [2023] Art on the Hill will take place on:

Friday, November 24;

Saturday, November 25;

Sunday, November 26.

A highlight of the annual festival is the art trail, which includes residential and commercial properties, with a map to show people where they can enjoy artwork on display.

This includes visual art (on displays, in public, and in windows, poetry, film, live music, photography) with crafts and workshops also a part of the festivities.

Art on the Hill 2023 will feature more than 50 artists and exhibitors with 27 venues taking part in the weekend of art and creativity.

The volunteer-led event was created by local artists Sarah Goodey and Kate Mercer, who said: “We hope that the residents of – and visitors to Newport – will enjoy finding creativity in far-flung places

“Art on the Hill is supported by many others, and we wish to thank: Cwtsh Community and Arts Centre, Diverse Vinyl, Le Public Space, The Riverfront Theatre, Church of St Mark, The Place, Ffoto Newport, Harding Evans Solicitors, Newport Museum & Art Gallery, and all of our partners – old and new – for their support in 2023.”

Art on the Hill 2023 is free to attend with people encouraged to print their maps and collect stamps during the three-day event.

People who collect 10 stamps from the Art on the Hill venues – and present their completed map at Cwtsh Community and Arts Centre (Stow Hill) between 12pm and 5pm on the Saturday or Sunday – will be entered into an arty prize draw, with a lucky dip for young mappers.

The raffle will be drawn at the Cwtsh at 7pm on Sunday, November 26.

Find out what’s happening this year and get a map online at https://celfarybrynnp20.home.blog/